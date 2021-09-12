Mom was arrested for allegedly assisting her son in the assault of another child.

In Flagler County, Florida, a 31-year-old mother was arrested for allegedly assisting two juveniles, one of whom was her son, in assaulting another youngster.

According to CBS 12, the Palm Coast mother, Ashley Ruffin, was arrested on a felony child abuse and misdemeanor violence charge by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) on Wednesday.

The woman’s son and a buddy allegedly sparked a fight with a third child at Indian Trails Middle School’s sports complex, according to detectives. Ruffin is accused of holding the unidentified victim as her son and his friend beat up the third youngster.

Investigators also claimed that an eyewitness observed Ruffin holding a Taser during the altercation, but no mention was made of whether it was deployed, according to the source.

The victim’s mother reportedly approached the FCSO’s Indian Trails Middle School Resource Deputy on Sept. 8. She said that her son was attacked by two juveniles and one of the boys’ mothers. The victim’s mother stated that the woman got out of her car and grabbed her son by the hair and arm while the two other youngsters beat him up, according to WESH.

School Resource Deputy Cooper summoned all persons involved in the event to provide light on how the brawl began.

The victim stated that he was sitting with his pals when two children approached him. He stood up and shoved the boy to the ground when one of them allegedly started punching him. Other boys then began hitting the victim, according to the victim. Friends of the victim hurried over to assist him when they saw he was being ganged up on.

The mother of one of his attackers allegedly seized him at one point and let the other lads to beat him up, according to the victim.

According to FSCO deputies, one of the juvenile suspects’ parents was uninformed of the occurrence. Ruffin was then recognized as the mother who reportedly held the victim.

Juvenile witnesses reportedly testified that an adult female held the victim and permitted the other guys to hit him, according to police.

Ruffin was identified as the female, according to WESH.

Ruffin was apprehended and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Palm Coast, Florida, where she stayed the night. Battery charges may be filed against the adolescents involved in the incident.

Sheriff Rick Staly stated, "There is no excuse for an adult, especially a parent, to be physically involved in a juvenile disagreement."