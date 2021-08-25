Mom wanted for questioning after the decomposing bodies of two children were discovered in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department is looking for the individual who killed two small children who were discovered decomposing in a residence.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of Coventry Road after allegations of a “dead on arrival” incident. Officers located a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy at the scene, both of whom had apparent damage to their bodies and were in a condition of decomposition.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement that “homicide investigators have assumed responsibility of the case and are currently working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to ascertain an exact cause of death.”

According to the police department, authorities are still trying to put together what happened and are requesting anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section. Those who choose to remain anonymous can leave a tip on the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

According to The Baltimore Sun, one individual who authorities are hoping may provide information about what happened to the children is their mother. Police were looking for the children’s 28-year-old mother, according to an internal bulletin acquired by the newspaper, so they could ask her about their deaths.

Wardell White, a resident of the area, told The Baltimore Sun that he used to see the kids playing outside while walking his dog in the morning. He “stopped seeing them” all of a sudden.

Other neighbors described the children’s deaths as “heartbreaking” and expressed surprise at what had occurred in the community.

Toni Hyman, a neighbor, told local TV station WBAL, “The police came to my apartment and pretty much told me two children were found unresponsive in the building next door.” “I actually just saw them,” says the narrator. They only inquired about my daughter and when she would return, and they appeared to be in good spirits.”

The Baltimore Police Department referred this website to their statement when requested for comment on the case.

Officers discovered the decomposing bodies of two toddlers in the trunk of a 33-year-old woman’s car weeks earlier, and she was charged with child abuse that resulted in their deaths. The two children, ages 5 and 7, weighed only 18 pounds and 21 pounds, respectively, and physicians said it would have required “months of malnourishment” to get them to that weight. This is a condensed version of the information.