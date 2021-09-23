Mom Shares a Brilliant Tip for Folding a Fitted Sheet Perfectly Every Time.

Fitted sheets can be a hassle to fold since the elasticized edge always bunches up and causes creases. However, there is a solution, and it can be discovered on TikTok.

Amy Danastas, who goes by the handle @amymaree922, has uploaded her mother’s secret for folding a fitted sheet flawlessly, and it’s gone viral, with 4.3 million views in only five days. There is only one tool required: a laundry line.

It’s preferable to fold the sheet just after it’s dried and hung on the line. Danastas’ mother begins by spreading the sheet out and hanging it from the middle, with the elastic on the outside. After that, she folds each end in about a third of the way.

Before taking the sheet from the line, she folds it on each side once more to make a thin and long column. She folds it in half and then in half again at the end.

Once you see it, the trick is easy, but it has blown the minds of many TikTokers. You can also see the video here, which has received 306,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

@amymaree922

Thank you, Mum, for the fitted sheet folding advice! #fittedsheet #mumhacks #foryoupage Kevin MacLeod’s Monkeys Spinning Monkeys

“So you don’t roll it in a ball and hide it in the cupboard,” one commentator joked.

“She solved a code we didn’t even know existed,” wrote another TikToker.

“These are my nightmare,” one person wrote. I’m glad I only saw this now.”

“I’m always wanting to fold it perfectly, but this approach might work for me,” a viewer said, thanking Danastas and her mother.

Others were looking for an approach that didn’t require the use of a line. “If we don’t have a clothing line, can she show us how to do it?” enquired one user.

Although Danastas has yet to comment, an earlier TikTok video provides an answer—albeit one that is a little more complex.

You begin by laying the sheet on a flat surface, such as a table, with the elastic on top, as demonstrated by user @kristinalburn, a chef and former Bath & Body Works employee. Take hold of the bottom corners and. This is a condensed version of the information.