Mom sells her newborn son for $3,300 and is robbed within minutes.

In India, a lady was robbed shortly after selling her newborn son for $3,300.

When Yasmin, a 28-year-old lady, fell pregnant with her second child this year, she already had a 10-year-old daughter. Due to a financial crisis, the woman opted to get an abortion after her husband abandoned her during her second pregnancy.

According to India Today, it was then that she met Jayageetha, who persuaded her to sell the baby after birth for a large sum of money.

Yasmin agreed, and on November 21, she gave birth to the kid in a hospital in Tamil Nadu, in the southern state of India. She encountered Jayageetha after being released from the hospital, who introduced her to a woman named Dhanam and an unidentifiable couple.

Yasmin turned the baby over to Dhanam and received the agreed-upon amount in an envelope after signing a blank piece of paper that was later explained to her as a “bond.” However, minutes after the purchase, two men on motorcycles began following her in an auto-rickshaw with her elder daughter, according to the Times of India.

“Yasmin then used an app to hire an autorickshaw and boarded it with her older kid and the cash. However, a bike-riding duo stopped the autorickshaw a few meters down the road and chatted to the driver under the guise of seeking directions to an address. Suddenly, the two grabbed Yasmin’s envelope and bolted from the scene “According to DT Next, a police officer stated.

The woman filed a complaint at a neighboring police station. She suspected the woman she had just spoken with of being the perpetrator of the robbery.

Jayageetha, Dhanam, the couple, and the two guys on the motorcycle are being sought by police.

“It will only be known if the snatcher duo belongs to the same gang if they are apprehended,” a police officer told the site.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made. It’s unclear whether Yasmin will face charges as a result of the incident.