Mom posts ‘Need Gone Today’ on Facebook, accidentally listing her son for sale.

A 20-year-old British woman was left “embarrassed” after unintentionally listing her kid for sale on social media while trying to sell old furniture.

Lucy Battle, of Burley, Leeds, England, had put images of her old sofa on a local Facebook buy and sell group after she bought a new one last month, according to WalesOnline.

According to the site, the new mom desired the old brown two-seater couch gone “as quickly as possible” and opted to “give it away to someone who needs it.”

Battle’s tweet, which was titled “need gone today,” went viral after she replaced the main image with a photo of her 7-month-old son Oscar, giving the impression that she was giving him away instead of the sofa.

“When I was choosing them from my camera roll, I somehow managed to upload the wrong photo, and regrettably, it was of Oscar,” the mother told Leeds Live.

After people began emailing her and leaving comments on her post, Battle realized she had made a mistake.

“At first, I was perplexed by what people were saying in the comments,” she told Wales Online. “Then I glanced at the article and saw that the primary picture was one of him.” “I couldn’t erase it because I was so embarrassed.” The majority of the messages Battle received were jokes about her blunder.

“What about a two-for-one deal? I’ll throw in the father for free because I have a 14-year-old son and a 6-year-old brother?” Someone cracked a joke.

“How does he interact with other babies?” another person remarked.

Battle then emphasized that her comment was about the sofa and that she didn’t want to give her child away. Following that, she praised the Facebook people for being “kind and understanding” in the aftermath of her “honest error.” Battle claimed she was “fortunate” that everyone laughed about the situation and that she was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support for Oscar.

Because someone had enquired about the sofa, she continued, things “worked out” in the end.

Battle joked that the person who came to take the furniture did not make an offer for Oscar and only wanted the old sofa.