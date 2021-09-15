Mom murders her 10-month-old son after becoming concerned about his frequent vomiting and diarrhea.

According to investigators, a mom in India acknowledged to strangling her 10-month-old baby to death while he was sick.

According to the Free Press Journal, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Priyanka from Sairpur village in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested and placed before a court on allegations of murdering the newborn.

The incident was reported to the police on Saturday night, and cops reacted immediately. They discovered the infant dead with noose marks around its neck when they arrived. The body of the youngster was submitted for an autopsy on Sunday, and police began their investigation.

Priyanka first denied killing the infant, claiming that she left him alone for five minutes and then discovered him dead. According to news outlet Granthasala, Additional Superintendent of Police Anju Lata Patel said that Priyanka appeared afraid and kept altering her remarks.

Priyanka eventually acknowledged that her son was sick and that she had planned to murder him because of his regular vomiting and diarrhea. She informed the authorities that she strangled the youngster with a rope she manufactured out of a piece of cloth.

A New Zealand mother was found guilty last month of poisoning her young son while he was in the hospital with an infection. While the premature boy was hospitalized with bronchitis, the anonymous mom from Aukland admitted to intentionally adding antidepressants, pharmaceutical eye drops, and nasal spray into the infant’s milk. The baby’s brain was permanently damaged, and he was placed in an induced coma.

Initially, the woman said she had no idea why she had committed the crime. She then revealed that she wanted to be free of the parenting responsibilities and draw attention to herself. The woman also had a history of mental illness, alcohol addiction, gambling, and an anti-social disorder, according to the court. After pleading guilty earlier this year, the court sentenced her to 11 months of house detention.