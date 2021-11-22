Mom is expecting her 12th child after having 11 children in 11 years.

A mother from New Mexico is expecting her 12th kid in March 2022, after having 11 children in 11 years.

She has, however, drawn the wrath of social media users after revealing she does not use contraception or any other form of birth control.

When Courtney Rogers, 37, married her pastor husband Chris in October 2008, she was a virgin. She has become pregnant every year since then. Clint, 11, Clay, 10, Cade, 9, Callie, 9, Cash, 7, Colt, 6, Case, 6, Calena, 4, Caydie, 3, Coralee 2, and Caris, almost one, are the couple’s children. Rogers is expecting her 12th child, which is expected in March, according to The Hindustan Times.

Rogers says she’d always wanted to be a mother, but she didn’t have a set number in mind for how many children she wanted.

“I’ve always desired children, but haven’t set a precise number in my mind. Like his mother, my spouse proposed ten. We went for ‘cheaper by the dozen’ after 10 arrived since I still felt youthful. With six boys and six girls, it feels like the ideal family “According to the New York Post, she stated.

She had three miscarriages as well.

“Since 2008, I’ve gotten pregnant every year. It can be difficult at times. Keeping up with everyone’s schoolwork, as well as all of the cleaning and laundry, is a difficult task. My husband works at our church and also has a few side jobs to supplement his income “She went on to say that she had never used contraception before.

Rogers, who has over 30,000 Instagram followers, also admitted that she is subjected to trolling on a regular basis but doesn’t mind.

“At times, people will pass judgment on us. They despise large families and accuse us of failing to care for them. It doesn’t worry me since I know they’re strangers who have no idea who we are “According to the New York Post, she stated.

Rogers also educates all of her children at home.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom who homeschools her children. We also have a small farm that we’re trying to grow “she stated