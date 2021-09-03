Mom is charged with assaulting a 3-year-old nonverbal girl with a belt after she messed up the sheets.

A Texas mother has been charged with assaulting her nonverbal 3-year-old daughter for strewn sheets.

Briana McAlister, 27, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on charges of harming a child on Wednesday, according to the Times Record News, after she allegedly struck her daughter with a belt in June.

The crime was discovered after a daycare worker spotted the child’s odd injuries on his face and legs and reported it to the authorities. When the daycare staff inquired about the injuries, the victim’s sister stated that their mother became enraged when the girl soiled the bedsheets and beat her with a belt.

Medical examination revealed that the youngster had multiple lengthy linear bruises on her bottom, lower back, and thigh, consistent with a belt strike. According to the arrest reports, the youngster reportedly had damage to her eyes.

McAlister initially claimed that the girl was wounded after she was shoved into a table while playing rough with her sibling during the police interview. According to Texoma’s Homepage, she eventually revealed that when dealing with the youngster, she frequently becomes enraged and blacks out.

The police then questioned McAlister’s live-in partner, who said he was never involved in the child’s discipline. He further claimed that when McAlister became enraged while punishing the youngster, he withdrew her from “the issue.”

“These injuries are extremely troubling for an object-based physical punishment. Physical punishment should not result in bruises or marks. After reviewing the images given by Child Protective Services, a doctor stated, “These injuries are highly disturbing for child physical abuse.”

A CPS worker told the cops that she had worked on a previous case involving McAlister and the child, and she gave them photos of the victim’s legs and back bruises.

McAlister’s bond has been set at $25,000.

A Florida mother was charged with murder last month after her special needs daughter broke and tossed coloring crayons in her hospital room while she was being treated for an infection. Jessica Bortle was arrested after admitting to killing her 14-year-old daughter by slamming a hospital bed on her when she became enraged with the girl for causing a mess in the room.