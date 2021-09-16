Mom is arrested after an alleged fight on the school bus with an 11-year-old student.

After reportedly assaulting an 11-year-old student on a school bus, an Alabama mother is facing criminal charges.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Nannatt Waldrop, 37, of Center Point, Alabama, is charged with third-degree assault, trespassing on a school bus, and disorderly conduct resulting from an incident on September 14.

According to al.com, Waldrop is accused of boarding a Jefferson County Schools bus about 7:18 a.m. local time and fighting a child. Just over an hour later, deputies arrived on the scene, arrested Waldrop, and booked her into the county prison.

After paying $10,500 in bail, the mother was released at 11:35 a.m.

Waldrop allegedly challenged the 11-year-old youngster because she accused them of bullying her child, according to Sgt. Joni Money.

After a video of the incident began spreading on social media, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin made a statement.

“We are aware of the video of a fight that occurred on one of our school buses Tuesday morning that is circulating on social media. This type of behavior is reprehensible, and it will not be tolerated,” Gonsoulin stated.

Gonsoulin said that the district was looking into the circumstances that led to the incident, but that persons who are not school personnel are not permitted to ride school buses.

“We informed authorities about the adult passenger who boarded the bus, and she has since been detained and is facing criminal charges. While this is now a police case, I must add that what I witnessed on that video really bothers me. Any form of violence, particularly violence towards students, is never acceptable. He said, “We have been and will continue to work fully with law enforcement.”

Waldrop’s reported attempts to deter bullying elicited varied reactions from parents on social media in response to allegations from local Alabama television stations WVTM 13 News and WBRC FOX6 News.

“#worthit as a mom I absolutely understand,” Facebook user Rebecca Leigh Murray said of the mother’s defense of her child. Michelle Henderson, another user, expressed her gratitude by saying, “I’m glad this child has a Mom who loves them and is ready to speak up for them.”

J Elizabeth Brown, a Facebook user, stated, “God forbid someone be a parent.”

