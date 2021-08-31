Mom is accused of torturing her ‘ugly’ son and claims to have lost her good looks after giving birth.

According to police, a 27-year-old lady from Andhra Pradesh, who was arrested for allegedly abusing her 2-year-old son, confessed to tormenting the boy because she believed she had lost her attractiveness after he was born through caesarean section.

Tulasi, a lady from the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, was arrested in Chittoor when her ex-husband, Vadivazhagan, discovered footage of the mother torturing their second son on her smartphone.

According to local news agencies The Times of India and NDTV, the videos were also leaked and circulated on social media.

Tulasi allegedly took a video in February showing the mother repeatedly smacking her son, Pradeep, on the lips, even after the boy had bled. Tulasi was also seen slapping the child’s foot while he shouted out in pain, then hitting him with a flip-flop again, according to another video.

Investigators claim Tulasi mistreated the youngster and filmed the deed whenever she had a disagreement with her former boyfriend. In addition, the mother is said to have felt resentment toward the child as a result of her birthing experience.

Dr. N Shreenatha, Villupuram superintendent of police, was reported as saying, “The second son (Pradeep) was delivered via caesarean section, and she had certain health concerns after the delivery, leading to a hatred for him.”

Tulasi’s lover, a Chennai guy called Premkumar, had also told her that her first son was “excellent looking” like her, while her second son was “ugly” like her husband, prompting the assault, according to police. She is said to have sent the video to Premkumar.

Tulasi revealed in her confessional statement that she tortured her son at the request of her lover, Premkumar, according to Villupuram DSP K Elangovan.

The incident was investigated as a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing bodily harm, and kidnapping. Premkumar is also wanted by the police.

Tulasi underwent a psychiatric evaluation at the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday, and experts concluded that she was perfectly normal and not mentally disturbed, as police had previously assumed based on the abuse tapes.

The mother was arrested and held in judicial detention for 15 days after being brought before a court in Gingee.

Tulasi’s two sons were recently returned to their father.