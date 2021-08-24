Mom is accused of murdering her 15-month-old daughter, stabbing her husband, and attacking a teenager.

According to local news, a lady from South Florida is accused of killing her child and stabbing her husband and teenage daughter on Monday night.

According to WPLG-TV, a Miami-based television news station, the reason why the woman, whose name has not been disclosed, allegedly attacked her family remains unknown.

The suspect’s 16-year-old daughter exited the house after she was stabbed and walked to a neighbor’s house to phone 911. At around 9 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department got many 911 calls from both within the house and from a neighbor’s residence, according to WPLG.

According to The Miami Herald, the woman’s 38-year-old husband was discovered injured in the yard of their West Little River house. West Little River is a neighborhood in Miami’s northwestern outskirts.

The couple’s four other children, all under the age of 11, were also there at the time. According to the Herald, they were able to flee the house without being hurt.

According to WPLG, they are currently residing with other family members.

The woman’s teen daughter and husband were both rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with “severe” injuries. According to WPLG, the mother was taken into jail without incident and was taken to Jackson Trauma Center with suspected self-inflicted injuries.

According to the Herald, she is facing “extremely serious criminal allegations.”

“It’s unknown what provoked this violence,” Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman, told the Herald. “It’s a sad day when a 15-month-old girl dies as a result of domestic violence, but given that there were six children in the house, it might have been a lot worse.”

The nature of the 15-month-injuries old’s was not disclosed by police.

“Once they got inside, they were able to locate the 15-month-old. They immediately provided them to fire rescue workers who were on the scene and carried her via ground to Jackson North, where she died to her injuries,” Zabaleta told WTVJ-TV, the area’s NBC affiliate.

The police investigation at the scene continued far into the morning.

“They’re going over all of the material, taking statements from witnesses, and we’re allowing the victims, in this case, to undergo medical treatment so that they can talk to them.” This is a condensed version of the information.