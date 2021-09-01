Mom is accused of forcing urine therapy on her eight-year-old son and forcing him to drink pee.

A Canadian court has ordered that a mother’s parenting time with her eight-year-old son be supervised after she reportedly subjected him to “urine therapy” by forcing him to drink his own urine.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a supporter of homeopathic, holistic, and natural medicines and therapies. According to the Vancouver Sun, she admitted to the British Columbia Supreme Court that she had engaged in fasting and urine therapy, which required her to swallow urine.

The incident was discovered in April after the boy revealed that he had a “secret” to his father. The boy admitted that his mother had forced him to pee in a container. According to the youngster, she then poured it into his fruit smoothie. According to the youngster, his mother was also drinking urine.

The claims were reported to their family doctor, who notified the Ministry of Child and Family Development. The doctor was informed of the allegations by the youngster.

After their separation last year, the boy’s parents were already on the verge of divorce. The father then told the mother’s lawyer of the charges and advised him that from that point forward, he would only agree to supervised parenting by the mother.

Urine treatment was not used on the youngster, according to the mother. She claimed she had given the boy a jar in which to pee so she could monitor his lymphatic system. It was a well-known method of determining if his kidneys were filtering, according to her.

Judge Kimberley Robertson stated in her decision that both parents had attacked each other’s parenting styles, with holistic health methods being one of many points of contention.

Despite the fact that “both parties’ evidence was at times exaggerated in terms of the wrongdoing of the other, the claimant dad’s evidence was generally more balanced and centered on the child,” the court found that “the claimant dad’s evidence was generally more balanced and centered on the child.”

“In the end, the essence of this application can be summed up by the claimant’s affidavit statement: ‘(The respondent) is his mother, and she loves him, but she is ill, and her judgment and health are doubtful at this time,’” Robertson stated.

According to the judge, the mom will have supervised parenting time for the time being, with supervision given by either a professional group or a third party.