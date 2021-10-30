Mom Hands Over Her 18-Year-Old Son, Who Was Charged With Murder In A Deadly Apartment Shooting.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old guy was charged with murder in Memphis, Tennessee, after his own mother turned him in.

In the deadly shooting of Michael Cross-Clay, the suspect, Jadon Glasper, is charged with second-degree murder. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the incident occurred in an apartment on Comanche Court in Parkway Village, Memphis, on Wednesday.

According to a court affidavit acquired by WREG, Glasper’s mother contacted police in Horn Lake, Mississippi — where she presently resides — and reported them her son had shot someone in Memphis.

Horn Lake cops alerted Memphis cops, who proceeded to Cross-residence Clay’s and discovered his body. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered and arrested Glasper at his mother’s Horn Lake house.

Glasper confessed to the crime after being apprehended, according to Memphis police.

Cross-Clay allegedly barged into Glasper’s room ranting about a gun, according to investigators. According to authorities, the 18-year-old stated he took the gun and shot it at Cross-Clay because he was terrified.

According to authorities, the suspect stated that he knew the victim was not armed at the time.

According to WREG, Glasper is being jailed on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Greater Imani Church’s senior pastor Bill Adkins lauded Glasper’s mother for her deeds.

“That mother,” Adkins said of Glasper’s mother, “went a long way.”

“I applaud what she did, but most mothers wouldn’t be able to do it.”

“If we remain silent and say nothing about the crimes we know about or have witnessed, we are complicit in the act.” “We’re nearly complicit in it,” the pastor continued. “It’s not snitching,” says the narrator. It’s a lifesaver. It’s for the sake of our community’s safety. It makes our community a safer place to live.” An unidentified male was shot in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis two days after Cross-Clay was tragically shot, according to WREG.

In critical condition, the victim was transported to Regional One Health. In connection with the Whitehaven shooting, a man and a woman, both of whom were not identified in the report, have been detained.

The motivation for the shooting has yet to be revealed, as well as if the man and woman will face any charges as a result of the incident.