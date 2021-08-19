Mom goes to jail after her 7-year-old daughter wandered out alone and was fatally run over.

Last year, a lady in England was sentenced to prison after her 7-year-old son died after she left him home alone while seeing her boyfriend. While roaming across a busy street, the youngster who managed to escape the locked house was fatally ran over.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Wendy Hall, 33, of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to child neglect and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Hall kept her son in her house on the night of Aug. 11, 2020, and left her phone for him to play with while she went out to meet her lover. There was no running water or power in the residence. The youngster unlocked the door and wandered out into the night shortly after his mother had departed. Bradford Crown Court heard that he was then fatally struck by a vehicle.

Officers responding to the collision collected the broken phone and quickly located the child’s house, which was dark and had the door open. Hall was tracked down at her boyfriend’s home, where she was notified of the child’s death.

Hall acknowledged to leaving her son alone at home during a police interview the next day.

“According to the Crown, this was a willful disregard for the child’s welfare. Prosecutor Abigail Langford told the court, “It was a conscious decision to put him in a residence without electricity or gas.”

“She informed officers she had left the premises door locked so (the youngster) couldn’t leave,” Langford said. Hall reportedly told the authorities that she didn’t believe the youngster would be able to open the back door using the bolt.

Hall had been diagnosed with bipolar disease and had suffered from despair and anxiety since she was a teenager, according to the court.

“I have no reason to believe you shut the door to prevent him from escaping, but as we all know, he did, with devastating consequences. In my opinion, this is a category one hazard. During the sentencing, Judge Tahir Khan informed Hall, “The willful act of leaving the youngster alone and unprotected ended in his death.”