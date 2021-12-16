Mom gives birth just hours before her husband passes away, causing heartbreak.

Moments before her husband died of a severe illness, a mother gave birth to her son.

Despite the fact that the baby was due in three weeks, Haley Parke gave birth to a boy on Dec. 2, according to the mother’s Facebook post. Jb Parke, her spouse, died of cancer later that day.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s a complex situation, to say the least “According to Today, Haley said.

Jb was taken to Hartford Hospital on Nov. 28 as a result of complications from his cancer, which he was diagnosed with in January. On Dec. 1, he learned that his six-month prognosis had been reduced to days.

Doctors told the three-year-old couple that the cancer had progressed to Jb’s lymph nodes and that his lungs were filled with fluid.

When Haley and Jb learned of the situation, they asked for an induction. Doctors agreed to the request and promised to give Haley one as soon as she was ready.

According to Haley’s post, physicians warned her on the morning of December 2 that Jb’s health was “declining swiftly” and that he “had a matter of a few hours” to survive.

“It was either a C-section right then and there or Jb wouldn’t get to meet our boy,” Haley explained.

The couple chose the first option, and their son, John Beeson Parke, also known as baby Jb, was born less than a half-hour later.

The newborn was put on his father’s chest by a team of doctors and nurses.

After his infant was placed on his chest, the elder Jb’s vitals “immediately improved,” according to Haley.

Haley was sewn up and her bed was transported from the operation room to the intensive care unit next to her husband’s. “In sadness, yet in amazement of his resilience,” she spent her recovery time “looking” at Jb. “With our son on his chest and my hand in his,” Haley said, “he breathed his last breaths.”

“There were what felt like hundreds of physicians and nurses floating us through this process smoothly,” the mother said, “none of them having a dry eye the entire time.”

“Truly a miracle,” Haley remarked of baby Jb’s story.

As of press time, a GoFundMe page for the family, which included the couple’s 18-month-old firstborn Brinton, had received just over $91,000 of the $100,000 target.