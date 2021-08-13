Mom gets jail time for poisoning her baby in the hospital, resulting in permanent brain damage and inducing coma.

In New Zealand, a mother was convicted for poisoning her young son as he was struggling for his life in the hospital due to an infection.

After pleading guilty earlier this year to tampering with the infant’s feeding tube, the anonymous lady from Auckland was sentenced today to 11 months of house detention, according to Stuff.

During the premature boy’s hospitalization for bronchitis in August 2019, the mother admitted to intentionally adding antidepressants, pharmaceutical eye drops, and nasal spray into the infant’s milk. During this time, she poisoned her baby on multiple occasions for over a week and a half.

The baby’s brain was permanently damaged, and he had to be put into an induced coma. According to a medical assessment, the infant’s brain tissues were missing in three places.

“What happened to [the toddler]was a heartbreaker. During his victim impact statement in court, the infant’s father stated, “He was very nearly killed.” According to the publication, he continued, “He went through an awful amount of operations and examinations that all had their own risks.”

While her son was in the hospital, the lady searched online for themes like “medication that can kill toddlers” and “infant poisoning by eye drops,” according to the court. She claimed she didn’t know why she did it at first, but subsequently admitted it was to draw attention to herself. According to the Otago Daily Times, the woman, who had a history of mental illness, also expressed a desire to be free of parenting responsibilities.

The woman was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome, a condition in which a person pretends to be sick or injured in order to gain attention. However, Justice Gordon, who presided over the sentencing on Friday, said there was no connection between her health and the crime she committed.

According to the court, the woman had a history of depression, alcohol addiction, gambling, and an anti-social disorder.

During her home detention, the court imposed further restrictions, including the need that she not be alone with children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult.