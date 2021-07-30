Mom Gets Arrested After Putting Cocaine In Her Baby’s Diaper Bag

According to police, a 33-year-old Bronx woman was detained in upstate New York after officials allegedly discovered over a pound of cocaine secreted in her baby’s diaper bag during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Shante Pleasant was traveling with her 13-year-old and 7-month-old children when her car was pulled over by state police on Interstate 87 in Coxsackie just before noon Tuesday for a vehicle and traffic infraction, according to a statement released by the New York State Police on Thursday.

According to authorities, Pleasant apparently did not have a valid driver’s license after a preliminary investigation. Pleasant’s 2008 Dodge Charger, which was later towed, was searched by state troopers, who allegedly discovered around 718.5 grams (1.58 pounds) of cocaine secreted within her baby’s diaper bag.

According to the police statement, Pleasant was apprehended, transported, and processed at SP Albany, where she was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Pleasant was also charged with two charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Pleasant and her girls were taken to the Town of Coxsackie Court and given to a cousin. After being arraigned, the mother was placed in the Greene County Jail.

Pleasant was set to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Thursday.

A couple was arrested nearly two years ago in Warren, Ohio, after officers allegedly discovered cocaine in their baby’s diapers during a traffic stop.

La’Quisha Dukes, 27, and Chayon Breckenridge, 31, have been charged with harming minors and tampering with evidence, respectively.

On Aug. 28, 2019, police pulled the two over while two children, including a newborn, were in the backseat of their vehicle.

Due to the couple’s actions, officers suspected something was hidden in the car, prompting Dukes to change the baby’s diaper. During the process, the woman allegedly pulled out a bindle containing white substance, according to investigators.

In the old diaper, three more bags were purportedly uncovered. According to authorities, one of the bags contained a brown powder, the other a white substance, and the third a white rock-like item.

The drugs were taken to a lab for analysis.