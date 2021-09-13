Mom files a police report to locate her’missing’ 10-year-old son; turns out, the boy was murdered by her lover.

After a police inquiry discovered that she hid the information that her partner tortured and killed her 10-year-old son, she was arrested. Two weeks ago, the accused approached authorities to report that her son was “lost.”

The incident occurred in Bengaluru, India, according to The Indian Express.

The mom, known as Sahana, first approached police on Aug. 24 to report her kid missing, according to authorities. The boy was staying with her male friend Ravi, according to her complaint, but has been missing since February 7. She stated she had been looking for him for months.

An inquiry was initiated after police decided to file a missing person report. Ravi, on the other hand, admitted to the boy’s murder during interrogation. During interrogation, Sahana also told the authorities about Ravi’s role in the murder.

Sahana, who was estranged from the child’s father, had left the youngster with her boyfriend Ravi, according to the police. The latter, on the other hand, had been assaulting the youngster since he was an impediment to their relationship.

The boy was tortured and died in February, according to the inquiry. Ravi and Sahana then enlisted the assistance of a female relative to dispose of the child’s remains. They rented a car and proceeded to Tamil Nadu, a nearby state, to dispose of the body.

After the authorities discovered the child’s body, another inquiry was apparently underway in Tamil Nadu. The child’s body had serious burn marks when he was discovered. His skull had been tonsured, and he had a chilly powder in his lips. The probe, however, stalled since the identification of the youngster could not be established.

“The boy’s mother and two other people have been arrested. The body discovered in Tamil Nadu matches the description of the missing boy. A senior police officer informed The Indian Express that the lady approached the police seven months after the boy went missing.

Sahana knew Ravi killed the child, but she didn’t tell anyone, according to police. After the child’s grandma began probing her about the boy, she was forced to file a missing person’s report, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

All three suspects have been apprehended and will face charges of murder and child sexual assault.