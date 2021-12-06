Mom dies after her son confines her at home for three weeks without food.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a 63-year-old widow died after her son imprisoned her at home for over three weeks without food.

The woman, identified as Leela Devi, was rescued from her home in Pilibhit district’s Durga Prasad neighborhood on Friday after a neighbor, Manish Kumar, feared she had been ill while imprisoned inside the house without food for almost 20 days, according to the daily The Times of India, quoting police.

According to the publication, Manish’s children heard Devi crying for food from inside her home a few days before her discovery. “She was in a dreadful condition and scarcely able to move,” he said of the elderly woman. Devi, who was bedridden and suffering from psoriasis, alleged that her 27-year-old son, Pankaj Kumar, had shut her inside the house for more than 15 days and had not returned.

Manish originally brought Devi food and water, but after a worried neighbor could not detect any movement from inside the house the day before, he decided to alert authorities on Friday.

According to Bisalpur station house officer Naresh Tyagi, police later knocked through Devi’s door and discovered her unconscious.

The elderly woman was taken to a neighborhood health clinic, where she received first care. Doctors then urged police to transport her to a more advanced clinic in Pilibhit.

“We gave her the best care we could, but she didn’t survive,” said Tyagi, whose station had jurisdiction over the case.

Locals reportedly told authorities that Pankaj used to keep Devi inside the house without food on a regular basis. Furthermore, neighbors are said to have fed the old woman through a window.

Authorities are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy. There has been no sign of famine discovered.

Police have been unable to locate Pankaj and are continuing their search.

Pankaj was not charged in connection with the event, but Tyagi claimed Devi’s death was “certainly due to her son’s irresponsibility.”

Devi’s body was burned by police on Sunday.

“Instead of putting her inside the house alone, I wish her son had sent her to an old age home,” Manish remarked.

Manish and Pankaj’s relationship was a mystery.