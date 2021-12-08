Mom died of COVID-19 after delaying vaccination since she was breastfeeding.

After delaying her vaccine doses due to worries about breastfeeding, an unvaccinated mother in Utah died of COVID-19.

On Oct. 25, Dezi Scopesi, 23, tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. On Oct. 29, she suffered serious symptoms, including breathing difficulties, and was brought to the hospital. Scopesi was given oxygen by nasal cannula at first, but doctors gradually increased the amount of supplemental oxygen administered via mask.

Doctors intubated the young woman on Nov. 3 and placed her on ECMO five days later after her condition worsened. According to the organizers of a GoFundMe page set up to help her family, she died on December 2.

“It is with heaviness in our hearts that we inform you… Dezi, our sweet Dezi, died on Thursday evening. Lashae Steele, one of the organizers, tweeted, “We feel so much strength and comfort from the endless love and support we have gotten from all of you.”

Scopesi had planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but she postponed the shot due to concerns about the vaccine’s potential effects on her breastfeeding infant. Leo, the couple’s one-year-old son, tested positive for COVID-19 as well, but has since recovered without complications.

COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to conceive in the near future. The government stated in its guidelines that there is no scientific evidence that the immunizations cause fertility issues.

The CDC claims that studies have proven that COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective during pregnancy, and that the risk of infection is outweighed by getting vaccinated.

“When compared to those who are not pregnant, people who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to become very unwell from Covid-19.” The CDC stated that “getting a Covid-19 immunization can help prevent you from severe Covid-19 sickness.”

Scopesi was one of a slew of Utah citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last several weeks. On Tuesday, the state’s Department of Health recorded 1,122 new infections and 11 deaths from COVID-19. Since the outbreak began, Utah has seen 606,531 cases and 3,606 deaths, bringing the total to 606,531 cases and 3,606 deaths.