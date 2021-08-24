Mom claims that her son, a Memphis teen football player who died of COVID, was vaccinated.

According to local news, a 16-year-old football player from Memphis, Tennessee, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, died from the virus over the weekend.

Quintina Bucker told Memphis-based station WREG-TV that her son Azorean Tatum, also known as Zo, has asthma and had been vaccinated.

Tatum, a Westwood High School student, was healthy at the start of the school year, but she believes he caught the illness at school.

“He wasn’t coughing or wheezing; he was just happy-go-lucky. He had been at school for three days and had suddenly become ill. Buckner exclaimed, “It’s unbelievable.”

On August 13, Tatum passed out at school and was sent to Baptist Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Bucker stated that the school contacted her and that Tatum was brought to the hospital by paramedics.

She said, “He couldn’t stand up or anything.”

Tatum was then taken to the hospital and treated before being released. His condition, however, deteriorated during the next four days.

Buckner explained, “I gave him Tylenol and stuff like that because he was already COVID positive.” “When it seemed like it was only going to get worse, I called 911, and they rushed him to Le Bonheur [a children’s hospital], where he died.”

Her son is regarded as lovely and outgoing, and she urges everyone to get vaccinated.

“I’m not saying the outcome wouldn’t be different,” she admitted.

A friend started a GoFundMe page to help the family collect money, and as of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised nearly $3,000 for them.

Catina Mcgowan, the organizer, wrote, “Words cannot explain the pain that she is facing.” “Please find it in your heart to assist with the upcoming expenses.”

In the comments area of the GoFundMe page, donors sent their thoughts and prayers for the family.

Donna Dunbar remarked, “Losing a kid has to be one of the most horrible things that can happen to a person.” “Words cannot mend a broken heart or fill the void left by his death, but I hope that knowing the love and support of people who care about you can.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough cases—instances of completely vaccinated people developing COVID-19—are predicted to occur (CDC). Vaccination, on the other hand, helps to prevent major infection. Unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to die, according to a new CDC study. This is a condensed version of the information.