Mom claims that a school employee forced her daughter to eat waffles from a garbage can.

A mother in Ohio has filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Lorain City School District, alleging that a school employee forced her kid to eat from the garbage can.

On behalf of Latasha Williams, a mother of a fourth-grader at Palm Elementary, Cleveland attorney Jared Klebanow filed the complaint on Wednesday.

Williams claims that a school employee urged her daughter to consume the food she had tossed in the trash can.

She claimed her kid tossed away the waffles she was eating in the cafeteria because she didn’t like them. The mother added that a lunchroom employee advised her to grab a paper towel and pull the waffles out of the rubbish can a short time later.

The youngster was then allegedly forced to consume them in front of her classmates by a school employee.

“Mommy, my instructor made me eat out of the garbage,” Williams said her daughter told her about the event. William stated her daughter no longer behaves the same and has to be compelled to attend to school as a result of the alleged incident.

Williams also claimed that her daughter became ill after consuming the dish. She said she lost her job as a result of having to miss work to care for her.

“It completely flipped my whole family upside down,” she told 19 News. At home, she has changed. She doesn’t behave in the same way. She is compelled to attend school even when she does not want to.” “It’s humiliating, disgraceful, and intolerable,” Klebanow remarked. The right to bodily integrity is guaranteed to all citizens, including minors.

“This educator infringed on the constitutional rights of the kid victim.” This is a teacher who was recruited to protect our children, not to humiliate and demean them.” Palm Elementary and the Lorain City School District have been contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Superintendent and CEO Jeff Graham told 19 News that he was aware of the nature of the claims, but that he couldn't comment because of the inquiry.