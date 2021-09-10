Mom claims that a 3-year-old was attacked by a French Mastiff while the owners looked on and ‘laughed.’

A 3-year-old kid in the West Midlands, England, was traumatized after being attacked by a dog at a park while the dog’s owners smiled and said their pet was merely “playing,” according to the child’s mother.

The toddler and his mother were playing tennis at a park in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 when a French Mastiff approached the child and attacked him, according to the Birmingham Mail, which cited the mother’s story.

“I dashed to save my son and pushed the dog away. The owners were laughing and assuring me that the dog was just having fun,” the mother explained.

“I could tell how afraid and [traumatized]my son was as soon as the dog got off him. He had an inside arm wound, and his shirt was pulled off his shoulder, where he had another wound,” she stated.

According to the woman, the owners said their dog was “playing” and that it was “not a threat at all.” They allegedly became involved only when the mother began yelling and screaming.

According to a Staffordshire Police spokesman, the kid was brought to accident and emergency with cuts. According to his mother, he has been “sobbing all day and night” since then.

“This has [traumatized]him a lot. No child should ever have to go through what my son did. He was quite fortunate since he was not seriously harmed and the wounds were not severe,” she stated.

According to reports, police have initiated an inquiry into the attack.

The Staffordshire Police spokeswoman stated, “We are now investigating an incident where a three-year-old kid was attacked by a dog at Burslem Park.”

The dog’s owners are characterized as white, according to the police.

The man wore a red jacket, a baseball cap, and shorts, while the woman wore a gray Adidas hoodie, according to the spokeswoman.

A similar event occurred in March in New Jersey, when a dog attacked a 3-year-old kid and his mother, killing the youngster and critically injuring the mother. The pet’s owners were apparently warned about the animal’s behavior before the incident, but they “laughed it off.”