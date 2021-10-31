Mom Charged With Attempted Murder After Throwing 10-Month-Old Son Across Room

Police said they arrested and charged a 31-year-old woman in Albany County, New York, on Tuesday in connection with a series of horrific attacks against her 10-month-old baby.

Samantha Valentine has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to CBS 6.

According to court documents acquired by CBS 6, Valentine is accused of carrying out a series of attacks on her child in their Watervliet, New York, home over a four-day period, culminating on Oct. 16 when someone in the house contacted 911.

According to the criminal charge, Valentine once flung her son across a room and into the floor.

According to the docs, the boy had bleeding in his brain after hitting his head and face.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni claimed that one of the attacks caused someone in the house to call 911 on Oct. 16 to report that the youngster wasn’t breathing.

“A child lying on his back in evident agony,” the attending officer discovered, and began life-saving procedures. The baby was brought to the hospital, where the injuries were assessed to be “consistent with an assault.” The child was unharmed during the attack. According to the police chief, he is currently in Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Centanni became distraught when asked to explain some of the attacks on the baby.

He was quoted by Law and Crime as adding, “I’ve been doing this for a long time.” “What I will say is that we have discovered through the investigation that there were a number of attacks on this youngster over a four-day period, and to be honest, I am not comfortable explaining the facts around those attacks in detail in public.” “And with that, I’ll leave it.” Centanni said police received video of the attacks from a baby monitor camera in the child’s room.

Centanni did not say who contacted the cops, who else resided in the house with Valentine, or whether she had any other children in the house, which he described as “unsanitary and uninhabitable.”

Officers discovered six ferrets, four cats, and “a reptile kind of iguana” in the property, along with a deceased squirrel, according to the police chief. The animals that were saved were given to the Hudson Humane Society, where they are now “secure,” according to Centanni.

Valentine was previously arrested in on allegations of fraud, forgery, and animal abuse.