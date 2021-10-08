Mom and daughter were wrongfully imprisoned for months when police mistook tea for drugs.

A mother and daughter from Sydney, Australia, are suing the government after being wrongfully imprisoned for months on suspicion of trafficking drugs, which were ultimately discovered to be tea.

Connie Chong and her daughter Melanie Lim were arrested in January when the Australian Border Force discovered two shipments of what was thought to be an illegal narcotic at Sydney Airport and linked them back to their house, according to local news stations 7News and 9News.

Police stormed the Greenacre delivery address, where they discovered additional alleged drugs and detained the two ladies.

Chong and Lim were charged with commercial drug distribution at the time and were denied bail. According to the reports, the couple would have faced a maximum sentence of life in jail if convicted.

In April, the Chinese material was sent out for formal testing. However, a lab test in July confirmed that the substance was ginger tea and that no illegal narcotics were present.

In August, the accusations against Chong and Lim, who had been selling tea on the internet, were withdrawn.

Police reportedly blamed the necessity for new equipment for the testing delays.

After spending more than five months in prison for an incident that their counsel Stephen Boland characterized as “one of the most spectacular incidents of injustice” he has ever seen, both women are now seeking for damages.

“The Crown has the option of apologizing. We messed up, and two ladies were sentenced to prison as a result of our shady prosecution,’ “Boland stated in court.

“It’s a heinous crime. Two innocent women have done prison as a result of the police failing to conduct proper investigations “Outside of court on Tuesday, defense counsel Benjamin Goh was quoted as saying.

Prosecutors are now refusing to reimburse the women for their legal fees. The case will be heard in court again next year.

