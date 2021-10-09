Molnupiravir: How Effective Is It? If Merck’s drug is approved, Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccine will still be needed.

On Friday, two Indian pharmaceutical companies requested permission to halt late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck’s molnupiravir. The way Merck and the Indian companies classified “moderate” COVID-19 instances was a topic of disagreement.

Merck’s trials, according to Reuters, were based on FDA guidelines, which call for blood-oxygen levels to be no lower than 93 percent for “moderate” COVID-19.

COVID-19 blood-oxygen levels of 90% to 93 percent were defined as moderate in India trials.

Merck recently announced that their promising investigational oral antiviral medicine was effective against mild or moderate instances of COVID-19, with only 7.3 percent of those who took the tablet being hospitalized for the coronavirus within 29 days, according to a Phase 3 trial.

According to Merck, 14.1 percent of people who received the placebo were hospitalized or died as a result of the virus.

In a story published Wednesday, Ilan Schwartz, an infectious-disease physician at the University of Alberta who had no part in the development of molnupiravir, told the Atlantic, “That’s extremely clinically significant.”

Merck said it would apply to the FDA for emergency approval for molnupiravir, which has no significant adverse effects.

The medicine has not yet been subjected to peer review.

Despite the fact that regulators have yet to approve molnupiravir, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries announced deals to purchase it on Thursday.

The probable approval of molnupiravir does not indicate that Americans should cease getting vaccinated against the virus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist.

Fauci was questioned whether the COVID-19 vaccination was essential if the Merck medicine was authorized during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.

“Someone says, ‘Well, now you have a drug.’ That’s such a phony story.” Remember, the easiest method to avoid going to the hospital and dying is to avoid being sick,” Fauci stated.

“This idea of ‘We have a drug, don’t be vaccinated,’ just doesn’t make sense,” he explained.

Fauci claimed that the vaccine was still necessary to reduce the risk of dying from COVID-19.

“If you look at who gets hospitalized and who dies, it’s primarily individuals who aren’t vaccinated,” Fauci added.

The United States has already acquired 1.7 million doses before finding the medicine was successful, according to Fauci, and had the option to buy millions more.