Molly McCann makes a UFC request following a successful partnership with Paddy Pimblett.

Molly McCann says she and Paddy Pimblett “stole the show” at UFC Fight Night, where the two Liverpool competitors both won spectacularly.

McCann defeated Ji Yeon Kim in three rounds in the final round of her four-fight deal with the UFC, while ‘Paddy the Baddy’ knocked out Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut.

Darren Till lost the main event fight to Derek Brunton, so it wasn’t quite a clean sweep for Merseyside in Las Vegas.

And McCann, who took home the $50,000 Performance of the Night award as a result of her victory, believes she and Paddy stole the show with their performances.

“If I said no, I’d be a d*******. Everywhere you go, England has a devoted following; I personally knew a few Brits who traveled and made it to the Apex. It doesn’t matter if you have five or 18,000 admirers, as long as you have a few,” she told The Washington Newsday exclusively.

“To return to Liverpool, both Paddy and I won world titles there, and I made my UFC debut there. I’d love to fight in there again and win, but even if it went to Manchester, it’s still the north west, and the Mancs are much like the Scousers in that they enjoy a good night out and support fighting.

“I think it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that it won’t be back this year. Because there are so many Brits on the line-up, I believe it will be like Liverpool versus the rest of the world, and I believe we owe it to the supporters. We declared before the fight that this was the golden era of British MMA, and I believe we put England and Liverpool on notice.

“If they didn’t let us, they’d be missing a trick.” My walkout at the Echo, Paddy’s walkout, and even Darren Till’s walkout are all on another level.”

McCann’s victory came on a remarkable night for the British MMA scene, which included victories for Paddy, Tom Aspinall, and Jack Shore, as well as a card filled with UK talent.

“I felt like it was Cage Warriors, I felt like I was back home.”

