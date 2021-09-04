Molly McCann is hoping to help Liverpool win UFC Fight Night 191 in Las Vegas.

Molly McCann wants to help Liverpool take over Las Vegas on Saturday night at a UFC event featuring a number of Merseyside athletes.

At UFC Fight Night 191, McCann will face Ji Yeon Kim in a bout that will feature Darren Till as the main event and Paddy Pimblett making his UFC debut.

With a fourth Brit in the form of Manchester’s Tom Aspinall, the union jack will be flying high in Sin City – but the stars of the show may be in Liverpool.

McCann, an Everton supporter, wants to help make it happen by bringing UFC to Merseyside for a stadium show.

“I’m well aware of what she brings to the table; she has a 10-inch reach on me, she’s fought the greatest in the world, she’s in Las Vegas training – but I’m from Liverpool, and I’m fighting on a Liverpool card,” she told TalkSport.

“In our spirit and flair, we bring something unique to the table. The city is just bustling for us right now, and English and British MMA is in its golden period.

“We all have to perform because we all have to bring it back to Liverpool for a stadium show,” says the group. I’d like to see it at Goodison Park, but it’ll most likely be Till’s card, so I’ll have to travel to Anfield!”

McCann has a lot to show heading into the fight, as it’s the final fight of her four-fight agreement with UFC, and she’s 0-2 so far.

“This is my contract’s final fight. It’s a case of go big or go home. Before UFC London, I was informed that if I lost, I would be finished. And you saw what I was able to wring out of the bag there. I’m not saying that’s the situation right now, but you only have to read between the lines to figure it out.

“I’m the underdog; I’m away from home; I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I’m 0-2, and the pressure is on her, not on me. She’s in Vegas, she trains at the Performance Institute, she’s the hometown girl, but I’m the Meatball, and everyone in Vegas loves me.”