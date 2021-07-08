Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island has had a cosmetic operation reversed.

Molly-Mae Hague, who has appeared on Love Island, has documented the removal of her facial fillers on her YouTube account.

The influencer has previously stated that she is working on becoming more “natural” in her appearance.

She recently had her composite veneers removed from her teeth, in addition to having her face and lip filler dissolved.

She shared on social media that she once walked past the mirror and realized she had overdone cosmetic operations.

“I feel like I’m still absolutely going through the process of trying to make everything as natural as possible,” Molly-Mae said in the YouTube video. “I made so many mistakes when I was younger that I’m still trying to right them now.”

“I went it so far a few years ago that it needed more than a few meetings to remedy the extent of blunders I made.”

Molly-Mae thought her fillers made her look older than she was, despite the fact that she is only 22 years old.

“I’m still on the natural journey,” she continued, “still on the road to getting things more natural, which I’m very delighted I’ve done.”

She had lip fillers and composite veneers put on just days before she joined the house, according to The Mirror. She was only 17 years old at the time.

The Love Island star rocketed to stardom after her appearance on the dating show, and she is still dating her Love Island lover Tommy Fury.

The couple currently shares a luxurious residence in Cheshire.

Molly-Mae currently has 5.6 million Instagram followers, and she uses the platform to promote brands like Beauty Works and Oh Polly.

She landed a £500k agreement with Pretty Little Thing when she left the villa and continues to work with them now.