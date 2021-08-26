Molly-Mae, a former Love Island contestant, has announced her “greatest professional shift” on Instagram.

Molly-Mae Hague rose to fame in 2019 after appearing on Love Island, and she has now been named the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

The 22-year-old came in second place on the popular ITV2 show with partner Tommy Fury, and she inked a £500,000 deal with the fashion firm to become a brand ambassador shortly after exiting the show.

Molly has now been named the brand’s creative director, and she announced the joyful news on Instagram, describing it as her “greatest career move.”

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @PrettyLittleThing for the UK/EU,” she said. This is the most significant step forward in my career to date, and I am indebted to my favorite company in the world for entrusting me with this responsibility.

“PLT has always believed in me, and being a director within the company feels like a total dream come true. I hope you’re all excited to see my visions come to reality within this amazing brand.”

Molly has previously collaborated with PrettyLittleThing and has now created her first collection as creative director to mark the occasion.

“This felt like a natural fit for us,” Umar Kamani, CEO of PrettyLittleThing, said of the recent news. Molly has been an integral part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and is extremely passionate about the company.

We wanted to explore various routes with her and bring her on board as a more creative, where she could engage closely with our team and be a part of our overall plan for the next 12 months in the UK and Europe.”

Molly’s latest collection is now available for purchase on her website, www.prettylittlething.com.