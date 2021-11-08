Mollie Gallagher’s metamorphosis on ITV’s Coronation Street has stunned fans.

The 24-year-old actress is most known for her role as Nina Lucas on the long-running soap opera.

As a vital participant of the Seb Franklin murder saga, the character has been a part of one of the ITV show’s major storylines.

In a hate crime attack, the wicked Corey Brent targeted Nina and Seb because of their clothing choices.

Fans of Coronation Street are used to the character’s jet black hair and unusual gothic style, but they were taken aback when she shared a new look with her Instagram followers.

Mollie’s jet black locks have been replaced with a two-toned haircut, and fans have flocked to the comments section to compliment the new look.

“I’m obsessed,” admitted co-star Millie Gibson.

Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman, adds, “I adore it SO MUCH!!”

“Gorgeous,” Lorna exclaimed.

“Stunning love your hair,” Lynda commented.

“You look fantastic!” Michelle exclaimed.

Erin wrote: “Yes, please! Mollie, you are stunning!!!”