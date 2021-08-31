Moise Kean’s transfer cost has been disclosed by Juventus, who have signed the Everton striker.

Moise Kean has left Everton after signing a two-year loan contract with Juventus that includes a purchase option.

The Serie A club issued an official statement outlining the terms of the 21-year-return old’s to the club two years after he moved to Goodison Park.

“Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement has been finalized with Everton Football Club for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Moise Bioty Kean for a consideration of € 7.0 million, of which € 3.0 million is for the sporting season 2021/2022 and € 4.0 million is for the sporting season 2022/2023,” according to the statement.

“Under the terms of the agreement, Juventus is obligated to acquire the player’s registration rights indefinitely, subject to the attainment of specific sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022/2023.

“The agreed-upon amount for the definitive acquisition is € 28.0 million, payable over the course of three years.

“Furthermore, a maximum of € 3.0 million in cumulative incentives is expected if additional sporting performance goals are met.”

Everton’s Kean, who was sent off in Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town, now appears to have played his final game for the club.

His permanent return to Juve will be authorized as long as he meets the document’s “sporting objectives,” which are expected to include playing a specific number of games.

Kean joined Everton from Juventus for €27.5 million + €2.5 million in add-ons on August 4, 2009, after spending the most of last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

In 39 games with the Blues, he scored four goals.