Moise Kean’s future at Everton could be determined by Lionel Messi.

On Thursday night, the football world was stunned when Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club this summer after his contract expired.

Despite agreeing to terms to stay at Camp Nou, the Spanish giants’ financial condition and La Liga laws have blocked the six-time Ballon D’or winner from being registered.

“Despite reaching an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and both parties’ clear intention to sign a new contract today, it cannot be finalized due to economic and structural obstacles,” the statement stated.

“In light of this, Lionel Messi will no longer be associated with FC Barcelona. Both sides are profoundly disappointed that the player’s and the Club’s wishes cannot be realized.

“Bara would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for the player’s commitment to the institution’s improvement and wishes him all the best in his personal and professional life.”

The announcement has sparked a lot of conjecture about the 34-year-future, old’s with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City being the most heavily linked teams.

Both clubs are financial behemoths, making them the most likely to be able to afford a deal for Messi, who will command hefty pay.

If Barcelona and La Liga cannot reach an agreement, PSG may pursue a bid for the Argentina international, which could have an impact on Moise Kean’s future at Everton.

The Italian has made 37 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, and his future at Goodison Park is uncertain.

Kean joined Everton from Juventus two summers ago, but spent the previous campaign on loan at PSG.

Last season, the 21-year-old scored 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 outings for the Parc des Princes.

PSG reportedly wanted to recruit Kean on a permanent basis in January, but nothing has happened since then.

The Italian striker wants to return to France, but the club will not consider loan offers since they only want to sell him.

According to reports in Italy this week, Kean’s agent, Mino Raiola, offered the player to Inter Milan, but the club declined. “The summary has come to an end.”