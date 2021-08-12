Moise Kean’s departure could benefit him and Everton by exposing the attacking truth.

After a curious recent occurrence in which the Italian international deleted all Everton images from his Instagram page, the relationship between Everton and Moise Kean appears to be rapidly deteriorating.

It’s unclear what prompted the 21-year-old to act in this manner, but all indications from his training camp point to him wanting to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Inter Milan has been mentioned as a possible destination, with Sky Italia stating that his representative, Mino Raiola, had met with the Serie A winners.

Inter have recently lost former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who is returning to the Premier League to join Chelsea, so their desire is understandable, and any potential sale might help the Blues regain some much needed finances.

Everton, on the other hand, would be left short in attack if he left, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin remaining as the club’s only recognized senior centre-forward.

Not only that, but Kean’s goal totals while on loan at Paris Saint-Germain last season were impressive, with 17 goals scored across all competitions, including three in the Champions League.

Kean appeared in fantastic shape to kickstart his Everton career, despite the fact that he was still only 21 and coming off a fine season abroad.

That seems doubtful today, but how much of a loss would he be if he were to leave, and how probable was it that the former Juventus player would repeat his form at Goodison this season?

One of the advantages of playing at PSG was the abundance of attacking skill surrounding him, which meant there were plenty of high-quality chances.

PSG had the second-highest average of Expected Goals (xG) per 90 among Europe’s top five leagues, with 2.17. For the sake of comparison. Everton’s xG, at 1.24 per 90, was roughly half that.

Everton also had only 18.4 touches inside the opponent’s penalty area and 3.79 shots per 90 minutes.

PSG, on the other hand, averaged 31.2 touches in the opposition’s box and 14.7 shots, more than three times the Toffees.

It's therefore plausible, and more than likely, if Kean is thrown into this Everton situation.