Moise Kean has left Everton, and Denis Zakaria has joined.

Denis Zakaria has joined Everton after Moise Kean left.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is officially over, and the club’s attention will turn to the forthcoming 2021/22 season.

In recent weeks, a number of players have been connected with moves to Goodison Park, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the Blues.

Rafa Benitez has already announced the signings of Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray, but who else may the Toffees sign?

Here, we examine some of the most current rumors and estimate their likelihood of becoming real.

Denis Zakaria plays for Borussia Monchengladbach as a midfielder.

According to the source, Everton is one of three English clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the Gladbach midfielder, who is slated to leave this summer, according to the newspaper.

According to rumors, Zakaria is also poised to leave the Bundesliga club before the deadline later this month.

Jonjoe Kenny is an Everton defender.

Everton would examine offers for the 24-year-old before the end of the month, according to the source.

The Blues will only let Kenny depart if they sign a right-back to replace Seamus Coleman, according to reports.

According to the source, Everton has decreased its asking price for Kenny in order to complete a deal this month.

Moise Kean is an Everton striker.

Inter Milan is reportedly interested in signing the Everton striker.

According to the report, Kean might join the Serie A champions on loan this summer.

Given Inter’s striker shortage, the article suggests that signing Kean could be an opportunity to “capitalize on.”

Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to Chelsea in a £97 million transfer, but Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club.