Mohammed Atta attended a meeting in New Jersey one month before 9/11.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On August 12, Mohammed Atta stopped in Fort Lee, New Jersey, to utilize an Internet cafe called “Web Station.” He was on his way to Washington, DC, where he would catch a flight to Las Vegas the next day. One last face-to-face contact with Hani Hanjour, the sole pilot not from the Hamburg group and not living and training in Florida, was on his schedule.

Over the course of 19 months, Atta served as the “emir” of the American plot, serving as chief planner, trainer, financial and logistical manager, and part psychologist, keeping everyone on track and motivated. Most importantly, he had the final say in selecting the targets and the attack date. Al Qaeda’s central command in Afghanistan indicated it planned to hit one military, one political, and one financial target—with Osama bin Laden particularly keen on the US Capitol building—but Atta had the final say based on the situation on the ground.

Atta’s radicalization began in 1996, when civilians were accidentally killed inside a United Nations base in the small village of Qana during Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon. For Islamists, the tragedy in Qana became a rallying cry. “Your blood has been poured in Palestine and Iraq, and the awful images of the carnage in Qana in Lebanon are still fresh in people’s minds,” Osama bin Laden declared in his August 1996 “fatwa,” addressing his fellow Muslims. Atta, while a student in Hamburg, pledged his life in support of bin Laden.

In Hamburg, Atta commanded a gang of young Arab males that included Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah, the other two pilots of the so-called “Hamburg Four.” In 1999, the four, including Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, traveled to Afghanistan to meet with bin Laden and other al Qaeda leaders. They were told about the jets’ mission and the part that al Qaeda wanted them to play: becoming attack pilots. Before returning to Germany, they received training from Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in Pakistan. This is a condensed version of the information.