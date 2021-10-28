Mohamed Salah’s life should be taught in classrooms, according to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah is a well-known character in sport as well as on the international stage.

And nowhere is this more true than in Egypt, where he was born.

Following his arrival at Liverpool, the 29-year-old has risen to prominence and is now one of his country’s most recognizable characters.

Salah, who was born in Nagrig, Egypt, began his football career with local minor clubs before moving to Europe in 2012.

Before joining Liverpool, he played for Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, and his life story is now due to be taught to schoolchildren across his motherland.

According to The Times, Salah’s story has been included in Egypt’s national curriculum in the hopes of inspiring youngsters to achieve greater heights.

The winger’s football career, as well as his desire to help others, is now a subject in English-language textbooks for elementary and secondary schools across the country, according to the newspaper.

Salah’s football success has allowed him to support projects to assist improve living in Egypt, particularly in Nagrig, where he was born.

Salah has established a foundation for orphans and others in need, as well as a new girls’ school, a water treatment center, and an ambulance unit.

“Salah’s motivation to serve others stems from his desire to offer young people a chance to succeed,” according to the secondary school curriculum.

“He is regarded as a role model by millions of Egyptians, who have given him the moniker ‘the Happiness Maker.'”

Salah’s performance on the field has been outstanding. In addition to winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in his first two seasons with Liverpool, he has also won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Following his hat-trick against Manchester United over the weekend, he is currently the Premier League’s leading goalscorer this season.