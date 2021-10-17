Mohamed Salah’s address at a special occasion was broadcast live on BBC.

On Sunday evening in London, Mohamed Salah was invited to deliver an award at the inaugural Earthshot prize presentation.

Last year, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough debuted the event, which took place at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

The prize for ‘Revive our oceans’ was delivered by an Egyptian, and the nominees were Coral Vita, Pristine Seas, and Living Seawalls.

Salah gave a significant speech before announcing the winner, explaining why the cause is important to him personally and the’scary’ future that the world’s seas face.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of this incredible and historic occasion,” says the speaker “he stated

“I’m enthusiastic about this because I grew up near water, specifically the Mediterranean, which, like all of our planet’s seas and oceans, is crucial to life in the region.

“By the end of the century, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish, unless we act now.

“It’s terrifying.” However, the nominees [for this award]have devised brilliant ways to resurrect our oceans.

“They are America’s Pristine Seas, who are working to safeguard 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

“Coral Vita is a non-profit organization based in the Bahamas that is dedicated to saving the world’s coral reefs.

“And in Australia, there are Living Seawalls that are bringing life back to our beaches.”

Coral Vita, founded by Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern in the Bahamas, earned the honor.

Their facilities cultivate coral on land for replanting in oceans, in the hopes of reviving declining ecosystems.

In addition to reef restoration, the duo collaborates with local communities, government authorities, and private businesses to enhance education, create new jobs, and develop a model for increasing funding for environmental preservation.

Teicher and Halpern accepted the prize via video conference, and the ceremony’s emcee, Dermot O’Leary, said: “We can now speak to the boys, congrats Sam and Gator, for many reasons.” Gator, for starters, has perhaps the coolest name we’ll hear tonight.

“Second, I’d like to thank you for the prize. Finally, Gator, I know you’re a huge Liverpool supporter, so the fact that Mo Salah is presenting you with this award means a lot to you!” The following is Halpern’s response: “The summary has come to an end.”