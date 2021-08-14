Mohamed Salah’s “added incentive” for the Norwich game was explained by Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah would have had extra motivation from the chance to make Premier League history in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich, according to Jurgen Klopp.

As the Reds strolled to victory at Carrow Road, Salah curled home past Tim Krul in the second half to become the first player to score in five consecutive opening weekends of the season.

The Egyptian was in good form against Daniel Farke’s newly promoted Canaries, assisting Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as the Reds won their first away game in front of a full crowd in 18 months.

After the game, Klopp praised Salah’s competitive mentality, believing his No.11 would have been motivated by the chance to shatter yet another record.

“He’s the first player in history to score five opening weekend goals in a row?” he asked. I would have assumed he was aware of it and was looking to score.

“He would have been more motivated!”

“So, absolutely, he did a fantastic job. It’s pretty good when you know about that [stat]and you set up the first two goals, and then after he’d scored, he attempted to find Sadio twice, so it was great.

“Mo is Mo, and when the competition starts, he kicks it up a notch because he is a true competitor, which is great to have.”

“What you need is certainly the result,” Klopp continued, “but the result is dependent on the performance.” And I believe we were quite capable of winning today.

“I thought our performance was really professional, and as I’ve said before, we don’t need to be outstanding for 20 or 25 minutes and then lose the game; it makes no sense.

“So we need to be in the game, and I’m extremely pleased that we can achieve that on the road against a newly promoted team in front of a sold-out stadium for the first time.

“They (Norwich supporters) wanted to celebrate everything together today, therefore I am quite pleased with how we performed. It’s obvious that we can improve our game.

“We win 3-0.” The summary concludes.