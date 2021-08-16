Mohamed Salah was voted Man of the Match by Liverpool fans against Norwich City.

Liverpool fans had lots to cheer about after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Norwich 3-0 at the weekend.

Virgil van Dijk made his first Premier League debut since October 2020 to kick off the day.

After Diogo Jota began the scoring in the first half, Liverpool’s lead was extended by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who kicked off their season with a goal.

But who was voted Man of the Match by Reds fans?

Liverpool is a city in England. Following the announcement, the Washington Newsday published a fan poll in which supporters were asked to weigh in.

More than 1,000 fans weighed in, with Mohamed Salah taking the lead with 68 percent of the vote.

Salah assisted on both Jota and Firmino’s goals before securing the three points with a curling shot into the top corner.

With 9% of the vote, Kostas Tsimikas came in second, with the Greek full-back impressing on his Premier League debut after filling in for the injured Andy Robertson.

With 5% of the vote, Alisson came in third, proving Salah’s status as Liverpool’s star performer.

Make sure you vote in the next Man of the Match vote when the Reds take on Burnley on Saturday at a sold-out Anfield.