‘Mohamed Salah was robbed,’ say Fantasy Football fans, who are enraged by the FPL bonus point decision.

Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane putting Liverpool in a tie for first place in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the result was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot, who was stretchered off the pitch as a result of Pascal Strujik’s red-card challenge.

Salah started the scoring in the first half, tapping in Trent Alexander-cross, Arnold’s and goals from Fabinho and Mane in the second half, either side of the red card judgment, gave the Reds their third win of the season.

However, the Liverpool vs Leeds game drew a lot of criticism from Fantasy Football enthusiasts, with FPL managers expressing their displeasure with the decision to award no extra points to Salah despite his goal.

Bonus points are granted to the top-performing players after each game based on a metric system utilized in Fantasy Premier League, with the best player receiving three additional points, the second-best two points, and the third-best one extra point.

The game’s bonus points were verified in a tweet from the Official Fantasy Premier League Twitter account not long after the final whistle, with opinions on the decision split.

The following are the FPL bonus points awarded for Liverpool’s game vs Leeds at Elland Road:

All three bonus points went to Reds full-back Alexander-Arnold, who had an assist and a clean sheet, while Reds goalkeeper Alisson received two and teammate full-back Andrew Robertson received one.

Salah was not awarded a bonus point despite his goal and his impressive performance, whereas Andrew Robertson and Alisson both received bonus points despite having little to do for the majority of the game.

Here are some of the comments from Fantasy Football enthusiasts on social media in response to the FPL’s bonus point decision on Sunday evening.

Many people disagreed with the bonus points decision, as evidenced by the replies, with some FPL players even pushing for the bonus points system to be changed.

