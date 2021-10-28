Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool superstar, has his sights set on the Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lionel Messi are virtually neck and neck in the battle for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, according to a fan vote conducted by the Daily Mirror.

Salah is currently regarded as the best player on the planet following a strong start to the 2021-22 season.

The Egyptian’s magnificent hat-trick in the Reds’ 5-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday took him to ten goals for the season and made it ten matches in a row in which he has scored.

It’s a run that has put him in the running for football’s biggest individual accolade, at least in the eyes of some fans.

Messi received 15,653 votes and 28 percent of the vote in a poll conducted by the Daily Mirror, with Salah following by only 414 votes.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski finished third in the survey with 13% of the vote. Last season, the Poland international set a new single-season Bundesliga goal scoring record.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Jorginho of Chelsea, who won the Champions League and the European Championships with Italy, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Messi has long been the favorite to win the Copa America after finally winning international gold with Argentina in the summer by leading them to the final.

The former Barcelona star has previously won the individual award six times, which is more than any other player in history.

The prize winner will be unveiled at a ceremony in Paris on November 29. International journalists, as well as national team captains and managers, will determine the winner.