Mohamed Salah provides FSG with a £100 million motive to negotiate a new Liverpool contract.

The approach taken by Fenway Sports Group and John W Henry’s association with baseball analytics guru Billy Beane with the Boston Red Sox is unlikely to work with the Reds.

Beane’s reputation in baseball stems from his recognition of the worth of discounted players, substituting pricey and experienced stars with a variety of less expensive options in order to achieve the same level of output.

In the 2011 Hollywood film ‘Moneyball,’ actor Brad Pitt delivers a statement in a fantastic scene where the scouts are all jammed around a table in the bowels of the Oakland Coliseum, discussing how Oakland replaces their best player who had just left, Jeremy Giambi.

Pitt, as Beane, replies, “You’re still trying to replace Giambi.”

“I told you we wouldn’t be able to do it. What we may be able to do now is resurrect him.”

And, because to data analytics, they were able to make a pretty excellent job of it, and the model was so effective that it caught the attention of other Major League Baseball teams, who wanted to implement it as well.

Among those smitten was Henry, the Red Sox’s majority owner, who attempted to engage Beane to steer the team in a new direction.

Beane declined the offer for personal reasons, but the friendship has remained close, to the point that Beane and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale were partners in the unsuccessful RedBall special purpose acquisition business last year.

RedBall may not have happened, but RedBird did, thanks to private investment and the absence of Beane.

Liverpool has taken a similar data-driven approach to football, and it is this type of model that has allowed them to recognize the worth of players like Gini Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson. It was a huge success.

The Oakland Athletics may have been able to ‘recreate Giambi,’ but there is no replicating what Mohamed Salah provides to Liverpool, and it is for this reason that FSG must get a new contract as soon as possible.

In comparison, FSG has not been a huge spender in the transfer market. “The summary has come to an end.”