Mohamed Salah outstrips Lionel Messi as the Liverpool midfielder learns a valuable lesson.

Right now, Mohamed Salah is the best player on the planet.

Anyone who has been paying close attention to the Liverpool forward this season has already gathered enough evidence to put him ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, and the others.

Salah chose the ideal time to demonstrate why, right now, he has no peer as the world watches the titanic Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

His 76th-minute strike was extraordinary in every way.

The Egyptian’s demeanor demonstrated a burning determination to go past Joao Cancelo. He tugged the ball back impudently, leaving Bernardo Silva on his backside.

The way he slid by Aymeric Laporte inside the area by dipping his shoulder one way and then the other.

Then, as Ruben Dias approached, a magnificent finish past Ederson and in off the far post into the bottom corner. Also with his weaker right foot.

His best Liverpool goal? It’s unquestionably in the upper echelon.

“Only the finest players in the world score goals like this,” Jurgen Klopp stated after watching Salah trick Cancelo with a stroke of skill before playing Sadio Mane in for Liverpool’s opening goal.

In terms of current contract negotiations, we aren’t yet at the position where Liverpool should just give Salah anything he wants.

They’d be crazy not to if the Egyptians kept this up. What a performer.

Few players would have been more determined than Alisson Becker to have a positive impact on this match.

Last season, the Brazilian had a dreadful time when Manchester City came to town, with his bad clearances accounting for two goals in a humiliating 4-1 defeat for the Reds.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were grateful for their shot-stopper keeping them in the game when they were on the verge of losing during an uncomfortably one-sided first half.

Alisson saved a shot from Foden and, more impressively, positioned himself excellently to parry a shot from the same player after he was released in behind the exhausted James Milner once more.

With the exception of one missed pass, the keeper’s distribution was reassuringly consistent, and his handling remained calm.

When Foden did found the net in the second half, there wasn’t much Alisson could do. “The summary has come to an end.”