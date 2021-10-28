Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is in contention for the Ballon d’Or, according to ‘leaked’ ballots.

The Ballon d’Or voting results have purportedly been leaked on social media.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool forward, is in the 30-man shortlist and has had a fantastic season so far.

On current form, the 29-year-old scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s spectacular 5-0 triumph over Manchester United, staking his claim to be the best player in the world.

Salah’s chances may be harmed by Liverpool’s troubles last season, as the Ballon d’Or voting takes into account the entire calendar year.

The presentation for this year’s awards is scheduled for November 29th, following the publication of the nominations earlier this month – but a results list has already begun to circulate on social media.

According to the “leaked” paper, the Egyptian forward is in fourth place, almost missing out on the top three.

In the photo, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is in first place, followed by six-time champion Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is featured in ninth place, having won the Ballon d’OR five times.

Other Premier League players in the top 10 include Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’golo Kante, as well as Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

After Salah’s performance against Watford earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dubbed him “the best player in the world” and discussed the Ballon d’OR contest.

“To be honest, I have no idea how you win the Ballon d’Or,” Klopp stated.

“If it comes down to being in the Champions League final and scoring the most goals, it might be a little more tough.

“If it’s about last year’s performances, he has a chance in my opinion, but I’m not familiar enough with the competition to know exactly how it works.”

Last year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, despite many pundits predicting Lewandowski to win the award after averaging more than a goal per game in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.