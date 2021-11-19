Mohamed Salah of Liverpool can take advantage of Arsenal’s selection quandary.

This weekend, the Premier League resumes with Liverpool hosting Arsenal at Anfield.

Arsenal is the division’s current most in-form team, so it’ll be a challenging match for the Reds.

Mikel Arteta’s men have found their stride after opening the season with three straight defeats, the worst of which was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

They are currently unbeaten in eight league games, with a total of ten wins throughout all competitions.

Since that setback to Pep Guardiola’s side, the Gunners have amassed more points than any other team.

Their success throughout that time has been largely due to a solid defense that has allowed just four goals and accumulated an xG-against of of 7.83, second only to Chelsea’s during that time.

Despite their improvements, Liverpool will put Arsenal’s unbeaten record to the test.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has scored more league goals and attempted more shots than any other team at the moment.

Despite their front line being loaded with quality international players, it appears that Mohamed Salah will cause the most problems for the North Londoners this weekend.

The Egyptian international has now scored ten league goals and added six assists to his tally. In the last four head-to-head encounters with Arsenal, he has scored four times.

And, given Arteta’s selection dilemma in that area of the pitch, there’s a fair chance he’ll punish them once more this weekend.

With Kieran Tierney’s return from injury, he’ll have to decide whether to start the dependable Scot or stick with Nuno Tavares, who has excelled in his absence.

After been signed in the summer for a very low amount of £6.8 million, Tavares was thrown into the deep end almost immediately, with Tierney suffering an ankle injury just six weeks into the season. He quickly adjusted, however, and proved to be a valuable offensive outlet for them.

However, against Liverpool, attacking freedom may need to be limited, and defensive responsibility may need to be enhanced.

Tierney’s defensive prowess and experience may be the deciding factors in Arteta’s decision to start him this weekend.

However, with Scotland having not played in the Premier League in almost a month, there is a chance. “The summary has come to an end.”