Mohamed Salah makes a ‘next thing’ claim and outlines his Liverpool wants.

Mohamed Salah has stated that he “hates” any perception that Liverpool is an underdog and that he is always looking for success at the club.

The Egyptian also discussed how looking for the “next thing” and setting new goals helps him stay on top of his game.

Salah was asked about contract discussions in the first part of an interview with Sky Sports that was released last night.

His current contract at Anfield runs out in 2023.

“It has nothing to do with me,” Salah stated. If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football [career], but I can’t say much because I don’t have control over it.

“It’s based on what the club wants, not what I want.”

“At the present, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool; that would be disappointing.”

“I don’t want to talk about it because it’s difficult.” It would make me very sad; at the moment, I don’t consider myself as a Liverpool fan, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.” More footage from the interview has now been released ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah stated of his time in football thus far, “It’s a progress.”

“When I initially began performing in Egypt, I told myself, ‘I want to perform in Europe.’ ‘I want to have the best Egyptian player’s career.’

“As soon as I arrived in Basel, I told myself, ‘I want to do something very spectacular.'” It’s always on my mind: “Now that you’re here, what do you want to do next?” I’m always looking for something that will motivate me to work hard and attain my goals.” “[There’s] always a next thing for me,” he continued. You start heading down once you’ve settled in and relaxed.

“Having the next target and the next target is what can push you. That’s how big things are accomplished.” Salah reaffirmed his passion for Liverpool and explained why he considers it a privilege to play for them.

“I’m doing my hardest to assist the squad win games and trophies,” he stated.

“I enjoy winning with the club.” The club here is one of my favorites. The club is one of my favorites.

“I despise the phrase ‘underdog’ or ‘can’t win.'”

“The summary comes to an end.”