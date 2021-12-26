Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world, according to Sadio Mane, who also compliments two of Liverpool’s top trainers.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool teammate, has been dubbed “the best player in the world” by Sadio Mane.

This season, the Egyptian forward has scored 22 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, while also contributing nine assists.

Salah’s incredible form has led Mane to believe that the Egyptian international is playing at a higher level than any other player at the present.

“Can you say one player better than him right now?” Mane said to Sky Sports when asked if the Premier League top scorer is presently leading the way in Europe.

Right now, I believe he is the finest. He proves that every week on the pitch.

“Obviously, Mo can’t argue with that; he is the greatest player on the team.” He constantly forces us to defend, and he is continually scoring against us.