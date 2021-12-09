Mohamed Salah is a better player than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Alan Shearer.

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, is surprised and perplexed by Mohamed Salah’s seventh-place result in the Ballon d’Or, despite the fact that he believes the Egyptian is the best player in the world.

Salah’s goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night gave him 20 goals for the season, making him the third fastest player in club history to do so.

At the Ballon d’Or presentation in Paris, Lionel Messi won a record seventh Ballon d’Or, which came as no surprise, but Salah’s placing did.

Shearer, the Premier League champion, stated that the Egyptian is the finest player in the world right now after performing for the Reds in the most important games of the season.

“Right now, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the planet. Shearer wrote in his Athletic column, “The best goal scorer and the best player, full stop.”

“The little magician is performing his magic in the top league in the world, against the best teams.”

Salah’s 20 goals have come against a variety of opponents, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford, a magnificent solo effort against Manchester City, and goals against Atletico Madrid.

“In the biggest games, whether it’s Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Manchester United vs. Everton, Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan,” Shearer continued.

“Salah is a magician week in and week out, year in and year out. Nobody knows how he came in seventh place in the latest Ballon d’Or poll.” After Barcelona’s failures and the form of Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah, many people questioned Messi’s Ballon d’Or victory.

“There’s a fascination with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which is natural given their dominance in the modern period,” Shearer continued.

“If you had to pick one player for my team, Salah would be it.”

On the subject of Salah, he is a contender for the Fan’s Footballer of the Year award in 2021. The polls are open till Wednesday.