Mohamed Salah gives out a strong vaccine message and speaks out about catching Covid “during a wedding reception.”

Mohamed Salah has spoken out about Liverpool’s reaction to his last-year contract with Covid-19.

When the Egyptian tested positive for the virus while on international duty with his national team in November 2020, he was forced to miss one Premier League match.

Salah was seen on camera attending his brother’s wedding while in Egypt, breaking social distancing rules.

Anyone who tested positive at the time was required to self-isolate for 10 days if they did not have symptoms, according to UK government regulations.

Soon after Salah’s positive test, Jurgen Klopp addressed the issue at a news conference, saying the subject would be handled confidentially.

Salah has opened up about how Liverpool reacted to his positive test in an interview with Egyptian network MBC Masr TV.

When Salah was asked if there were any complications at the time, he answered, “Not really a problem, but they commented on acquiring it during a wedding celebration.”

“However, the people thought it was my brother’s wedding; after all, he doesn’t get married every day.” “I’m hoping he doesn’t marry every day!” They didn’t go any further than that.

“I can’t talk about these things since they happened in a locker room, but it wasn’t a disaster.”

Salah also acknowledged that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and explained why he believes it was the best move he could have made.

“They are doctors who have spent years working and researching medicine,” Salah explained.

“If I say this is incorrect, I’ll be like anyone on the street who says, ‘Pass this ball here instead of here.'”

“[The doctors] said so, and the World Health Organization said so, so we should listen to them,” says the author.

Klopp revealed in October that the Liverpool group had a very high vaccination rate.

“We have 99 percent [of our players]immunized,” the coach added. I didn’t have to persuade the players; it was more of a natural team choice.

“Because I’m not a doctor, I can’t recall truly talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining why he should.”

“What I would provide in this scenario, as I do in many others, is. ”

“The summary comes to an end.”